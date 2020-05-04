More than $20,000 worth of merchandise was reported stolen between 1 and 8 a.m. April 25 from a vehicle parked on the 100 block of East Mithoff Street, according to recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Items stolen were a $10,000 bicycle, a $4,400 set of wheels, $400 pedals, a $350 muscle-stimulator device, $50 pads, a $420 saddle kit, a $400 helmet, a $700 racing watch, $216 sunglasses, a $950 wetsuit, a $325 shirt, $40 goggles, $195 sunglasses, a $200 wireless headset, $350 worth of electronic music, $357 shoes, $140 earphones with a charging case, $44 swimming trunks, an $800 computer, a $15 pull buoy and $405 shoes.

Another $500 in damage was done to the vehicle, according to the report.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* At 6:23 a.m. April 25, someone broke into a residence on the 200 block of Thurman Avenue and stole a $350 gaming console. A $2,500 motor vehicle was also stolen using keys taken from inside the house.

* A $25,000 work van was stolen between 5:13 p.m. April 26 and 5:15 p.m. April 27 from the parking lot of a vehicle-rental business on the 600 block of Parsons Avenue.

Reports said someone stole the lockbox, which contained the key to the vehicle, and then stole the vehicle.

* At 1:02 a.m. April 27, someone sprayed paint on five buses that were parked on the 600 block of South Front Street, causing $10,000 damage.

Police reports said the incident was caught on camera.