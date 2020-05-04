A resident of the 1000 block of West Second Avenue told Grandview Heights police April 24 that a bicycle valued at $120 had been stolen overnight from his garage.

A man who lives on the 1400 block of Haines Avenue also reported April 28 a leaf blower and edger, together worth $250, had been stolen from his garage.

In the latter case, the stolen items were recovered by police officers and returned to the victim, reports said.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* A resident of the 1000 block of Wyandotte Road reported April 29 that, five days earlier, she noticed a forged check for $100 had been posted to her account, but the money was refunded to her account April 27.

The victim said she received a copy of the check with her signature on it, but the rest of the details on the check had been erased and new information added.

However, on April 29, another unauthorized charge for $990 was posted to the victim's account, reports said.

The woman said she had mailed four checks for bills April 18 from the Columbus Main Post Office, 850 Twin Rivers Road.

She told police she placed a hold on the other two checks.