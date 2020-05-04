Grove City police officers responded at 5:53 p.m. April 25 to the 1200 block of Great Hunter Court on a report of a suspicious woman driving around the area in a dark-blue vehicle.

The caller told police the woman had been driving laps around the neighborhood for hours and had stopped at her house twice, once looking for an address and a second time asking to use the bathroom. When the officers arrived, one of them located the vehicle and identified the occupant as a 33-year-old Dayton woman whose driver's license had been suspended, according to reports.

The vehicle was reported to have been stolen at 8:30 a.m. April 25 from the Dayton area. Officers detained the woman, who said the car belonged to her uncle's friend's son.

She said her uncle lived in the Grove City area and she thought he was a roommate of the caller who lived on Great Hunter Court.

The caller told police she did not know the woman or her uncle and did not want to be listed on a police report.

The woman denied knowing the car was listed as stolen. She was taken to a nearby gas station to wait for her family to pick her up and received a citation for driving under suspension and advised of a pending indictment for receiving stolen property.

At 8:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business on the 3000 block of Meadow Pond Court on a report of a woman trying to open the doors of cars parked in the lot and on the vehicles of delivery drivers as they left their vehicles running while they picked up food.

An officer located the woman, who matched the description of the woman in the earlier incident, in an adjacent parking lot. She said she was waiting for her ride, but the officer confirmed this was not true when he contacted the person she had identified as coming to pick her up. She denied trying the door handles and said she only asked for a ride from a few people, reports stated. She admitted to taking the car in Dayton earlier that day, according to reports.

The woman's father was contacted to pick her up. He told police she had been missing all day and has had recent mental-health issues. She was released to her father at the scene.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* The branch manager for a car rental company on the 3500 block of Broadway reported April 24 that a Grove City man had not returned a vehicle he rented on March 17.

The manager said the man was supposed to return the car March 21 and had not responded to letters the company had sent him. A police officer attempted to contact the man via his last known phone number, but it was out of service. Another officer visited the man's last known address but did not find the vehicle.

The car was listed as a stolen vehicle, and a theft warrant was issued for the man, reports stated.

* A resident on the 3800 block of Glenna Avenue reported April 28 that numerous tools were stolen overnight from his garage. Total loss was $8,680, reports stated.

* A Columbus woman told police her cellphone valued at $1,000 was stolen between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 24 from the porch at a house on the 3300 block of Cameron Street.

* A resident on the 6000 block of Winnebago Street reported April 25 that she had sent $2,280 to two people for the purchase of two beagles she had not received. The woman said about $1,040 was pending in her account for the balance of the payment the suspects requested for delivery of the puppies. The victim said she found the puppies listed on Craigslist on April 21 and agreed to buy them from a female who had identified herself as being from North Dakota. She said she also sent money to a man who had identified himself as a New York resident. The victim said she communicated by email and phone with both suspects and sent the payments using a money-transfer system. When she asked to stop the deal, she was told she couldn't do that until the dogs arrived at her door. As the apparent scam continued, the suspects asked for additional money to pay for shots and shipping before the dogs would be delivered.

* A resident on the 2300 block of White Road reported April 20 that two handguns were stolen from his car between 3 p.m. April 11 and 5:44 p.m. April 20. Total loss was $820, according to reports.