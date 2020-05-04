A recent stolen-vehicle report turned out to be something else, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

A man told police a 2019-model sedan worth $33,000 that was parked on the 4100 block of Trueman Boulevard was stolen between 9 a.m. April 19 and 4 p.m. April 21.

However, officers discovered the vehicle was not stolen but rather taken by a family member of the owner, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The vehicle was taken with permission by the family member, who "lost" the vehicle, Litchfield said.

Columbus Division of Police recovered the vehicle April 23 on Sullivant Avenue in west Columbus, she said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Two gas-powered cut-off saws worth $2,610 were reported stolen during a breaking-and-entering incident that occurred between 5:20 and 5:25 a.m. April 18 at a business on the 4000 block of Parkway Lane.

* A woman told police $400 was stolen between 6 p.m. April 19 and 11:45 a.m. April 20 from a vehicle parked on the 4900 block of Calico Court.