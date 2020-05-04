Work is progressing at Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools' new Lincoln Elementary School being built at 261 Helmbright Drive near Gahanna Middle School South.

Scott Lofton, the district's business director, said work at the site is still on schedule, despite inclement weather.

Considering 14 inches of rain was recorded in Columbus during March and many wet days in April, Superintendent Steve Barrett said, he's pleased with the progress at the site.

"In this early stage, it is difficult to imagine the classrooms and learning spaces that will become our new Lincoln Elementary," he said. "Right now, the work involves grading the area and what looks like a great deal of moving dirt from one place to another, as the area is prepared for the installation of the concrete foundation. But we are full steam ahead and on schedule to open in August of 2021."

Lofton said the building pad is complete to building standards, the majority of the drains have been installed and the water-detention area is 90% complete.

Work still to come includes the concrete foundation, underground plumbing work and setting a permanent construction trailer.

Barrett said the project also remains on schedule despite the statewide shutdown.

"Construction is deemed an essential service, and the contractors have taken steps to comply with orders from the governor and recommendations from the health department to keep everyone safe," he said.

In May 2018, voters approved a 1.22-mill, a 30-year bond issue and a 4.28-mill continuing (permanent) operating levy, for a total of 5.5 mills, that are financing the new elementary school, which will replace Lincoln Elementary School, 515 Havens Corners Road.

Judy Hengstebeck, the district's communications coordinator, said the last elementary building to open in the district was Blacklick Elementary School, which opened in August 1994.

