A 24-year-old Columbus man was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for aggravated burglary and domestic violence after a traffic stop at 2:44 p.m. April 24 at Fenway Road and Conklin Court, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The man was transported to Franklin County jail and also was given a verbal warning for drug paraphernalia found in the vehicle, according to the police report.

The man was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver, a 24-year-old Blacklick man, was cited for running a stop sign and turning without signaling, and he was given a verbal warning for marijuana found in the vehicle.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 59-year-old Athens man was arrested for OVI after an officer at 8:57 p.m. April 26 responded to a request for assistance for a traffic stop at Bevelhymer and Central College roads.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported at 1:11 a.m. April 26 on the 4000 block of Prince George Lane when a resident told police he received five calls in which an unknown man made threats toward him.

* A trash can was reported stolen at 1:23 p.m. April 24 on the 3600 block of Eyre Hall Pass.