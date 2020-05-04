Several Lewis Center and Powell-area businesses recently reported significant losses from shoplifting to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Merchandise valued at $2,520 was stolen from a business on the 9600 block of Sawmill Road in a theft reported at 3:09 a.m. April 19.

Items worth $1,530 were reported stolen from a business on the 8800 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center at 4:50 p.m. April 21.

Merchandise valued at $200 was stolen from a business on the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 4:08 p.m. April 24.

Finally, items valued at $458 were stolen from a business on the 8700 block of Owenfield Drive in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 7:09 a.m. April 11.

Other recent county sheriff's reports include:

* Damage was estimated at $51 after a gate was vandalized on the 6100 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, reported at 11:51 a.m. April 24.

* A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 4600 block of Liberty Road in a theft reported at 5:23 p.m. April 16.