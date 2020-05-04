Ray Ray’s Hog Pit is opening a food truck at Nocterra Brewing Co., 41 Depot St., in Powell, according to a news release sent May 4.

Opening day is May 16.

Hours will be 11 am. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Those are the same hours as the three other other Ray Ray’s locations, the release said.

The menu will be much the same as the other Ray Ray’s locations, although a new permanent dish will be part of the lineup and more pork will be sourced from Anderson Farms, operated by James Anderson, the founder of the barbecue company, the release said.

Nocterra’s flagship brew, Beta Flash, will be incorporated into one of the signature sauces for the Powell location, according to the release.

