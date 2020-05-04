A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested on OVI charges, driving under financial responsibility and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, shortly after 12:31 a.m. April 23, after officers responded to a report of a suspicious car at a state liquor agency in the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 21-year-old Columbus man was arrested on OVI charges shortly after 3:55 a.m. April 19 in the 800 block of Marlan Avenue.

* A 31-year-old Canal Winchester man was arrested on charges of violating a protection order after officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in the 2200 block of Baldwin Place at 8:26 p.m. April 19.

* An employee at an auto parts store in the 8100 block of East Broad Street reported the business had been burglarized by someone who threw a rock through the front glass door between 11:35 p.m. April 17 and 7 a.m. April 18, when employees arrived for work and called police. According to police reports, more than $270 worth of electronic equipment was stolen.

* A 20-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment in the 6800 block of Woodview Court at 12:51 a.m. April 18.

* Officers arrested a 38-year-old Columbus man on public intoxication charges after being called to a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Brice Road at 5:38 p.m. April 18.

* Police arrested a 20-year-old Columbus man shortly after 1:50 a.m. April 17 on charges of possession of drugs and the illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia after investigating a suspicious car at a cell phone store in the 2100 block of Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road.