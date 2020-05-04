More than 160 condos and apartments will be added to 24 acres at Taylor Road and East Main Street, finishing construction of a community that stalled more than 10 years ago.

Reynoldsburg Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan April 23 submitted by the Mid-Ohio Development Corp. for eight condominium buildings and 24 apartment buildings at 8500 Taylor Chase Drive, behind a Kroger grocery store.

A total of 168 units are planned, with an overall density of about 6.75 units per acre, said Roney Murphy, president of Mid-Ohio Development Corp.

There will be 32 condos with the same brick and siding as the existing condos that were built about 10 years ago. The two- and three-bedroom units will have such "higher-end" finishes as cathedral ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops and will range in price from about $199,000 to $270,000, Murphy said.

"We placed brick in locations that are more predominantly seen by automobile traffic," he said. "We go by the windshield appraisal -- what you see when you drive through our community."

The remaining buildings will house 136 ranch-style, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $900 to $1,600 a month, Murphy said.

Plans also call for a 3,500-square-foot clubhouse and a pool.

The condos will finish the development, which stalled during the Great Recession.

Commission member Steven Hicks said he visited Mid-Ohio Development's other central Ohio communities and found them to be "high quality."

"I think that this is the best that Reynoldsburg can ask for to finish out an unfinished development," Hicks said.

Although the meeting at City Hall was open to the public, planning commission members conducted business via a Zoom virtual meeting that was livestreamed on Facebook. The approval came on the last day of the city's 30-day referendum period on its new zoning code.

Approved March 23 by City Council, the zoning overhaul includes two types of zoning related to housing: suburban residential (SR) and residential medium (RM).

SR zoning allows for traditional single-family homes with off-street parking.

RM zoning introduces a "more diverse range of housing options, including two-family buildings, townhomes, row houses and apartments."

The new zoning code classifies the Taylor Chase property as RM.

A 2019 study by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission said central Ohio is expected to add at least 1 million residents by 2050, and city officials expect up to 15,000 of those new residents will move to Reynoldsburg.

The next planning commission meeting is Thursday, May 7.

