A 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man in a vehicle, which crashed into a town house near Canal Winchester and set it on fire, recently was apprehended after more than three months at large.

Columbus Division of Police officers arrested Darnell R. Walton of southeast Columbus at 6:44 p.m. April 26 on a charge of murder. He is being held without bond.

Savon A. Pullie, 21, of southeast Columbus was driving the vehicle Jan. 12 when he was shot and died.

Police recovered his body from a burning vehicle at 6391 Georges Creek Drive, where it had crashed into an apartment building after Walton allegedly shot and killed Pullie.

The George's Creek Apartments are just west of Gender Road and north of Winchester Pike. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Another man, Todd Hammond Jr., 20, of Columbus' South Linden neighborhood escaped from the vehicle with only minor injuries, police said.

awidmanneese@dispatch.com

@AlissaWidman