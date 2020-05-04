Note: This is the seventh of 10 personality stories on t he Top 10 academic students in the Loudonville High Class of 2020.



LOUDONVILLE — Annie Seboe, daughter of Kelly and Julie Seboe, has earned a perfect 4.0 (straight A) academic average at Loudonville High School, making her, with classmates Courtney Hollinger, Sarah Carroll, and her sister, Emily Seboe, one of four valedictorians in the Class of 2020.



She will take that 4.0 average to Huntington University, a small (1,262 students), Christian, liberal arts university in northeastern Indiana, about 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.



"I, actually we, meaning my sister Emily and I, both wanted to continue to play basketball together in college, and we asked our basketball coach, Tyler Bates, to seek out colleges that might be interested in us. He found Huntington.



"So after coach sent them information on us, they expressed an interest and we visited the campus and were involved in an open gym practice with basketball players and the coach, Lori Culler, a 30-year coaching veteran, and they took an interest in us," Seboe said. "That happened last May. We liked the basketball team and coach, and liked the fact that Huntington was a small, faith-based college."



Seboe, who stands an athletic 5 foot 9, 160 pounds, has been playing AAU basketball for seven or eight years, and in addition to constantly playing, continues an off-season conditioning program initiated by Coach Tyler Bates. She has been a regular on the very successful Redbird girl’s basketball team for three seasons, and lettered for four. She gets her basketball prowess honestly, as both her parents played basketball at Cedarville College, located east of Dayton.



Her dad, Kelly, serves as the Budd Elementary School principal as well as Redbird boys basketball coach. Even with his coaching responsibilities, Annie said "he was able to make most of our games."



Her mom, Julie, is the director of library and media services for the Loudonville-Perrysville Schools. She also has a younger sister, Katie, age 15, and a sophomore, who, she says, "is taller than both Emily and me."



Seboe intends to major in biology at Huntington, and explained "I have always enjoyed studying the sciences. I loved retired biology teacher Dave Spreng’s anatomy class, and I like all of my science teachers. Most classes come easy for me, but I have to study pretty hard in anatomy and, this year, in physics.



In addition to her high school classes, she has taken five college credit plus courses, Composition I and II, politics, trigonometry and college algebra.



Her decision to study biology stemmed in part from a finance course she took in high school from Mr. Seth Youngen. "Part of the class involved career exploration, and it pointed me first to a career in biological research, and later to cytotechnology, the study of cells," she said. "That grabbed my interest."



Seboe said involvement in the basketball program at LHS "has been an important and meaningful experience for me. We are like a family, and we do a lot together. I really enjoy following the college basketball careers of former teammates, Nikki Weber at Malone University, and Celeste Ryman at Clarion University in Pennsylvania. They, along with teammate Sydney Snyder, have been like sisters to me."



The daughter of a school librarian, Seboe said reading and spending time with teammates and friends, are her passions. "I love historical fiction, like the Revolutionary War and Victorian periods," she said.



Another important outside-of-school activity for her is participation in the youth group at the West Hill Baptist Church in Wooster. "It is an outstanding group," she said. "I love spending time and participating in activities with it."



Asked if any one person or people have influenced her academic excellence, she mentioned "first, my parents, and then first Mr. Spreng, but also a lot of my other teachers at Loudonville High."