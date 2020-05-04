Grandview Heights Mayor Greta Kearns announced at the May 4 city council meeting she had decided to appoint Greg Eisenacher as the city's new fire chief and council confirmed it with a 7-0 vote.

Eisenacher currently serves as a battalion chief with the Violet Township Fire Department near Pickerington.

"He's got an incredible career. He's high energy, optimistic, familiar with (our) community and can't wait to get here," Kearns said in her brief announcement.

Eisenacher will succeed Steve Shaner, who retired Feb. 25 after serving nearly 32 years with the Grandview Heights Division of Fire, the last 11 as chief.

Capt. Martin Hafey served as interim chief during the search for Shaner's replacement.

The city "started off a very broad search" for a new chief in February, Kearns said.

"We cast a broad net and got very qualified applicants from both inside and outside" the Grandview Division of Fire, she said.

