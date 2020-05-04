One of the first of Walgreens' new prototype pharmacy-focused stores will open in Reynoldsburg on East Main Street.

The city's planning commission unanimously approved an application April 23 by Cocca Development to build a 2,500-square-foot Walgreens at 6300 E. Main St.

"We're one of the first of their new Cooper models in the United States," said Andrew Bowsher, the city's development director.

Walgreens' new Cooper store concepts have smaller footprints and serve customers primarily through a drive-up window. The design ditches the grocery and sundry items found at larger drugstores, instead carrying only a small assortment of health and beauty products, according to documents submitted to the planning commission

The new Walgreens will be about 12,000 square feet smaller than an existing location less than a half-mile to the east, at the intersection of Main Street and Brice Road.

That location, 6320 E. Main St., is expected to close when its lease ends in December, city officials said.

No opening date was announced for the new Walgreens, which will have 17 parking spaces.

The building's exterior will be a combination of materials, including brick, with a monument sign out front, according to the plans. The 1.7- acre site currently is home to a plumbing company. The property is owned by James Bozman.

Founded in 1901, Walgreens operates more than 9,000 locations nationwide.

