Westerville police officers recently responded to a complaint about a group of people playing games in a garage on Arcadia Boulevard, according to a report received at 8:04 p.m. April 25.

It wasn't a large party according to reports, but police officers explained the state's stay-at-home order.

The homeowner voluntarily broke up the gathering, reports said.

The person who reported the incident said a gathering took place April 24 and lasted until 3 a.m., police reports indicated.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* Tools were stolen from a vehicle on Cheyenne Drive, according to a report received at 5:09 p.m. April 24.

Missing items included a laser level, a diamond blade for a concrete saw, a concrete saw, a hammer drill and various power-tool batteries, reports said.

* A bat was picked up at an Illinois Avenue residence, according to an animal complaint received at 2:18 p.m. April 22.

* A mower and electric trimmer were stolen from a shed on Lori Lane, according to a report received at 3:45 p.m. April 20.