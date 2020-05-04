Whitehall Division of Police officers arrested a 68-year-old man on two counts of assault and one count of domestic violence at 6:15 p.m. April 29 after they responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on the 100 block of Beechford Road.

The incident is under investigation and no further details were available, according to reports.

Two women at the residence sustained minor injuries, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 16-year-old Canal Winchester boy for domestic violence, aggravated meaning and carrying a concealed weapon and a 17-year-old boy for carrying a concealed weapon after responding to a report of a person with a gun at 6:55 a.m. April 22 at a business on the 4100 block of East Main Street.

Police found a 9mm pistol and two rounds at the scene, according to reports.

A Columbus woman at the scene was not injured, reports said.

* Police arrested a 60-year-old Columbus man for menacing after responding to a report of a person with a knife at 11:45 a.m. April 24 at East Main Street and Westphal Avenue.

* Police arrested six boys -- four from Columbus and two from Whitehall, all ages 12 to 15 -- for receiving stolen property and obstructing official business after all were found at 8 p.m. April 24 on Beechwood Road in a car that had been reported as stolen.

* Burglaries were reported at 6:05 a.m. April 24 on the 5200 block of East Main Street; at 11:45 a.m. April 24 on the 800 block of Center Street; at 5 a.m. April 27 on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road; at 6:10 p.m. April 27 on the 4500 block of East Broad Street; and at 8:30 a.m. April 28 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

* Thefts were reported at 1:15 p.m. April 22 on the 3700 block of Elbern Avenue; at 2:10 p.m. April 23 on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road; at 6:20 p.m. April 23 on the 4500 block of East Main Street; at 2:40 p.m. April 26 on the 3600 block of East Main Street; at 8:55 a.m. April 27 on the 800 block of Beechwood Road; at 5:30 p.m. April 27 on the 300 block of Pineview Drive; and at 7 p.m. April 28 on the 4700 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 3:45 p.m. April 24 on the 1000 block of Fountain Lane; at 9:10 a.m. April 27 on the 5100 block of East Main Street; at 6:20 p.m. April 29 on the 4100 block of East Main Street; and at 2:15 a.m. April 30 on the 1000 block of Irongate Lane.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 9 p.m. April 25 on the 3900 block of Beechcreek Road; and at 9:05 p.m. April 28 at East Main Street and Maplewood Avenue.