A man said he was robbed at 4:30 p.m. April 24 behind a business on the 5500 block of North High Street in Worthington, according to a recent Worthington Division of Police incident report.

The man said he had walked out of the restaurant where he was working to his car to take some medicine.

When he tried to return to his place of employment, he was confronted by another man brandishing a gun and demanding his wallet and keys to the business.

The man said he did not have keys to the business but turned over his $20 wallet, which contained credit cards and $10 in cash.

The alleged robber then departed on foot, the report said.