As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Tuscarawas County Health Department reported 128 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The total reflects an increase of 5 cases since Sunday.

The total includes:

* Five current hospitalizations.

* One death.

* Age range: Less than 1 to 68.

* Date of symptom onset range: Feb. 25 to Friday.

* Average age: 37.8.

Source: Tuscarawas County Health Department