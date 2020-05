The first week of wild turkey hunting in Ohio ended with 7,873 birds checked through Sunday, April 26. Hunters harvested 8,908 wild turkeys during the same time frame in 2019.



The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the first week of the 2020 hunting season include: Belmont (266), Guernsey (250), Meigs (243), Tuscarawas (227), Harrison (224), Monroe (221), Brown (217), Coshocton (215), Muskingum (213) and Highland (206).