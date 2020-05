ST. CLAIRSVILLE – COVID-19 cases continue to climb at the Belmont Correctional Institute in St. Clairsville.



Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed 10 staff members have reported positive COVID-19 test, as of last week.



Overall, 37 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institute have tested positive for COVIID-19.



One inmate has recovered.



No deaths have been reported, as of April 29.



All 2,599 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution are currently under quarantine.