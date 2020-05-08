The city of Canal Winchester announced May 8 the municipal pool will not open this season and the cancellation of the June concert.

“It’s hard to think of summer starting without families at the pool or a concert at Stradley Park, but the health and safety of our community is our top priority,” Mayor Mike Ebert said in the release. “The pool will be closed this year, and we’ll have to postpone some events, and hopefully, we’ll be able to return to normal operations in 2021.”

“Music in the Park” had been scheduled for June 19. The status for events scheduled for July and August has not been determined.

Previously, the city on April 15 announced the cancellation of the annual tree giveaway (May2), the Kris Sims Memorial Relay For Life dinner (May 20) and the Touch-A-Truck event (May 22).

That same day, Destination: Canal Winchester announced the cancellation of Art on Canal art stroll (May 16) and the Blues & Ribfest (July 31 and Aug. 1).

However, the city late last month the farmers market would open May 30 with restrictions to keep employees and customers safe.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews