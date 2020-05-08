According to the Delaware Police Department, the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of Public Safety reported someone entered a locker room at Selby Stadium on South Henry Street during the past several weeks and removed a television, football cleats, socks and sunglasses. The total value of the items was listed at $1,696, and the theft was reported at 9:06 a.m. April 27.

In other recent police reports:

* A person suffering an apparent drug overdose -- reported at 1:43 a.m. April 30 on the 700 block of Fern Avenue -- was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

* A basketball hoop valued at $150 was stolen on the 100 block of Heffner Street, reported at 6:57 a.m. April 29.

* Merchandise valued at $50 was stolen from a business on the 100 block of London Road, reported at 9:09 p.m. April 29.

* A flag and pole were stolen on the 200 block of William Street, reported at 1:15 p.m. April 28. No dollar value was listed.

* A resident of the first block of East Lincoln Avenue lost his wallet and said he received information that his debit card was used for fraudulent transactions on an online payment service. Dollar value was undetermined. The incident was reported at 6:58 p.m. April 27.