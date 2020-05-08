Dublin has canceled its Independence Day Celebration events, according to a May 8 press release from the city.

According to the release, local government associations in central Ohio including the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association and the Franklin County Township Association have advised members to postpone Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays to protect public health during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Dublin City Manager Dana McDaniel said the city does not foresee state social distancing requirements being reduced significantly enough by early July to allow for large gatherings.

The cancellations include Dublin’s parade and the evening concert and fireworks show in the Dublin Coffman High School stadium, according to the release.

The Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby will take place throughout the city instead of a single location.

City officials said they are working to showcase Dublin’s patriotism through a home and business decorating contest. Updates and details will be posted on the city’s website: dublinohiousa.gov.

