New Albany leaders have decided to postpone the city’s annual Independence Day events because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a Friday, May 8, announcement.

These events include the annual parade and festival, as well as the evening fireworks, according to the city. The New Albany Independence Day 5K race will be virtual.

The postponement aligns with recommendations from the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association and the Franklin County Township Association, according to the city. The organizations recommended their member agencies postpone large-scale parades, festivals and fireworks.

City Manager Joe Stefanov said in a statement the city would work with its community-events board to determine if any alternative activities would be planned to allow residents to celebrate patriotic pride while observing social-distancing guidelines.

