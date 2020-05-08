The Worthington Family Picnic and Fireworks on the Fourth of July has been postponed, city leaders announced Friday, May 8.

The event is organized by the Dublin-Worthington Rotary Club in partnership with the city of Worthington.

City spokesperson Anne Brown said the decision was made in consultation with community groups and neighboring cities. The Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association and the Franklin County Township Association also had recommended their member agencies postpone large-scale parades, festivals and fireworks, according to a city news release.

Worthington officials will monitor the advice of Columbus Public Health and orders from the state government on such issues such as proper social distancing before making a decision on a makeup date, Brown said.

“We had a lot of discussion with the community groups involved,” she said. “There’s no indication at all from the state that those requirements that people not gather in large crowds would be going away anytime soon.”

City leaders are discussing whether to move the celebration and fireworks to Labor Day weekend, the city’s news release said.

The city contracts with Pyrotecnico Fireworks Inc. on the fireworks display, and a rain date is in the agreement for the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, which led to that holiday weekend as a considered alternative to the Independence Day celebration, she said.

The celebration also could be moved even farther back in the calendar, weather permitting, Brown said.

“We know how important these celebrations are for the community, so when it’s safe for everybody to come together for a celebration, we want to do that for the citizens of Worthington,” she said.

Worthington City Council member Rachael Dorothy said she was optimistic that some form of July 4 event would be planned this year.

“I hope that we’ll be able to have a great celebration of our nation’s independence sometime this year,” she said. “I am not sure what that form will look like, but I’m sure we’ll have some great ideas.”

Meanwhile, virtual activities that account for social-distancing guidelines are being considered to recognize Memorial Day on May 25, according to the city news release.

City leaders are working with representatives of American Legion Leasure-Blackston Legion Post 239 on a small ceremony that will be recorded and streamed live online, the release said. A video of the 2019 Memorial Day Parade also will be shared.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary