The Worthington Family Picnic and Fireworks on the Fourth of July has been postponed, according to a news release from the city Friday, May 8.

The event is organized by the Dublin-Worthington Rotary Club in partnership with the city of Worthington.

The decision aligns with a joint announcement by the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association and the Franklin County Township Association, the release said. The organizations recommended their member agencies postpone large-scale parades, festivals and fireworks.

City leaders are discussing whether to move the celebration and fireworks to Labor Day weekend, the release said.

“This was a difficult decision because we know how important these special community events are to our residents,” City Manager Matt Greeson said in the release. “But after examining the safety risks in partnership with health experts, and in consultation with communities throughout central Ohio, we know this is the right decision to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

Virtual activities that account for social-distancing guidelines are being planned to recognize the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, the release said.

For Memorial Day on May 25, city leaders are working with representatives of American Legion Leasure-Blackston Legion Post 239 on a small ceremony that will be recorded and streamed live online, the release said. A video of the 2019 Memorial Day Parade also will be shared.

For the Fourth of July, city leaders' tentative plans include staging a parade of city vehicles and asking residents to decorate their homes with a patriotic theme, the release said.

Details about the events will be shared as decisions are made, according to the release.

