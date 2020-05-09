A man reported at 9 p.m. May 2 on the 3000 block of Wild Flower Trail that someone opened the hard cover atop the bed of his pickup truck and stole a little more than $6,000 worth of tools and construction equipment.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, items reported stolen included multiple saws, drills and drivers, nail guns, hand tools, sanders and tool batteries.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* At 1:06 p.m. April 29 a man reported a woman threw a potted plant at his vehicle, causing $1,000 damage to the paint.

The incident was reported on the 7700 block of Sawmill Road.

* A resident of the 2300 block of Worthingtonwoods Boulevard reported at 10:20 a.m. April 30 that between 10 p.m. April 29 and 7 a.m. April 30, someone painted the letter "H" on her driveway and wrote an expletive in dog feces and bird seed on the front porch of her residence, causing an estimated $200 in damage.

* A woman living on the 1700 block of Plains Boulevard told police she was home alone at 2:30 p.m. May 2 when she heard someone enter her residence. A man reportedly stole a wildlife painting and some legal documents, according to reports.

* A man living on the 8400 block of Covered Wagon Court told police at 1:20 p.m. May 3 he was defrauded by a woman who had failed to fulfill a verbal arrangement between the two parties.

The man told police he had met the woman through a dating app. The victim stated he told the woman he was having back pain, and she told him that she gave massages for a price.

The victim stated they agreed on a massage in the amount of $40 plus $20 for transportation expenses.

The man said the woman went to his door and collected the money but then left without fulfilling her part of the arrangement.

* A man living on the 2500 block of Rosebush Drive told police his neighbor's children had thrown rocks at his vehicle and damaged it at 8:17 p.m. May 3. There was no estimated amount of damage listed on the report.

* A wallet and backpack containing personal items, including a driver's license, a credit card, a checkbook and a passport, were reported stolen from a pickup truck parked in the lot of a business on the 6100 block of Riverside Drive at 3:30 p.m. April 30.

* The driver-side rear window of a vehicle was broken between 10 p.m. April 30 and 10 a.m. May 1 on the 2300 block of Meeting Street. Damage was estimated at $200.

* A handgun with laser sights and a tactical light was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Blow Falls Boulevard between 4:30 p.m. May 1 and 6 a.m. May 2.

The victim told police the gun had been under the driver's seat of his unlocked vehicle.

* A thief stole a $900 television set from a business on the 2700 block of Bethel Road at 7 p.m. April 27. Reports said the man had dropped his cellphone while fleeing from the business with the TV.

* A resident of the 4700 block of Middletowne Street reported between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. May 2 he was away from his residence and during that time someone stole his computer network router. There were no signs of forced entry into the residence according to reports.