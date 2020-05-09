A 26-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on multiple charges after police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a home on the 7200 block of Feather Court at 11:52 a.m. April 25.

According to reports, the man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, using weapons while intoxicated and criminal damaging/endangering.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 31-year-old Reynoldsburg woman reported the theft of a vehicle at 12:26 p.m. April 25 in the the 2100 block of Commons Road South. The vehicle was stolen shortly before the call.

* Police charged a 25-year-old Columbus man was domestic violence and assault after responding to a domestic disturbance at a gas station on the 6300 block of East Main Street at 10:18 p.m. April 25.

* A 25-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges shortly after 4:14 p.m. April 24 after officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 7200 block of Tomahawk Trail.