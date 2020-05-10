Whitehall police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2020 after officers responded to a fatal shooting about 9:30 a.m. May 10 on the 1000 block of Fountain Lane.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a dispute between two neighbors, Whitehall police Chief Mike Crispen said.

A man is in custody in connection with the shooting and police are not looking for any other suspects, Crispen said.

The scene on Fountain Lane is contained as police continue to investigate.

Whitehall’s last homicide occurred in September 2019.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for the murder in connection with a Sept. 5 shooting outside an apartment on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road.

