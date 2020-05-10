Two groups of people are on my mind today as two celebrations are overlapping. First, it is Mother’s Day and as a daughter and a mother, I look forward to this special day of recognition each year.



Second, we just finished celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and as a school board member and a parent of a current student and a former student of Cambridge School District, I want to acknowledge all the great teachers in our school district.



Many of our teachers are also mothers. I have double the appreciation for those mothers/teachers who spend all day nurturing my child and then return home to nurture their own children.



I know from experience that a mother’s job is never done. It is demanding, requires unending patience and an endless supply of hugs and love.



Sounds like a job description for a teacher, right?



As a mother, we never stop worrying about our children. We celebrate their accomplishments with them, and we suffer in pain when they suffer in pain. We experience their joys and their heartbreaks right along with them. We guide them, direct them and share our experience with them.



Just like our teachers do.



And no matter how old our children get, we still think about them, worry about them and hope that they remember everything — or at least the most important things — we taught them.



As do their teachers.



While I know I will never stop being a mother to my children, I also know our teachers will never stop being a teacher to our children.



I still refer to my teachers as "my __-grade teacher." And though it has been many years since they taught me, I still refer to them as Mr. or Mrs., even if they insist I call them by their first names.



I have seen several social media posts this week from teachers who are asking for one thing of their students (past and present) during teacher appreciation week: Let me know how you are doing.



So, on this special day, I am asking you to reach out to your former or current teachers, thank them and let them know the positive impact they had on your life. Let them know that they are appreciated.



And if you haven’t done so yet, I also am asking you to reach out to your mother, if possible, and let her know that she is appreciated and loved. The few minutes it takes to say "thank you" means the world to them.



Do you have questions? Are there specific topics that you would like to see addressed? You are encouraged to share your ideas, concerns, and your praise of our school district: amydkissinger@gmail.com



Amy Kissinger is a member of the Cambridge City School District Board of Education. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the entire Cambridge City Schools Board of Education or of other members of the board, only those of the author.