Whitehall police charged a man May 10 in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Clifford L. Patterson Jr., 40, of 1091 Fountain Lane has been charged with murder.

At 9:24 a.m. May 10, Whitehall police responded to gunfire at the address and found 37-year-old Dion Lamar dead in the parking lot of the residence, reports said.

Shortly after discovering the body, officers arrested Patterson, who resides in an adjacent apartment in the same building, police said.

A firearm was found at the scene, Whitehall deputy police Chief Dan Kelso said.

“These two men were neighbors that had an ongoing dispute with each other," he said.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Kelso said.

It's the first homicide in Whitehall since September.

