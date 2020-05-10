A Whitehall man charged with murder is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, in Franklin County Municipal Court.

Whitehall police May 10 arrested Clifford L. Patterson, 40, of 1091 Fountain Lane, and charged him with one unspecified count of murder.

Patterson remained in custody at the Franklin County jail Monday, May 11.

Patterson is accused in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Dion Lamar, also of 1091 Fountain Lane, Whitehall police said.

At 9:24 a.m. May 10, Whitehall police responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment building and found Lamar’s body in the parking lot, Whitehall police Chief Mike Crispen said.

Lamar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police arrested Patterson, who resides in an apartment next door to Lamar's residence, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, Whitehall deputy Chief Dan Kelso said.

“These two men were neighbors that had an ongoing dispute with each other," he said.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Kelso said.

Police are continuing to investigate and there are witnesses to the shooting, he said.

“We have witnesses who saw it all go down," Kelso said.

Police had been called to the apartment building in the distant past on anonymous loud-noise complaints, but there are no records of any previous incidents between the two men, Kelso said.

“(The) argument in the parking lot escalated to a shooting," he said. "It is a tragedy that is compounded (that) it happened on Mother’s Day.”

The shooting appeared to escalate from a continuing dispute between the two men concerning loud noises and music, Kelso said.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, apart from traffic violations and civil matters dating back to 2001, Patterson has no criminal record in Franklin County.

It’s the first homicide in Whitehall since September 2019, when 21-year-old Treyrek Dashawn Hairston was arrested for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Trevel Robertson, of Canal Winchester, outside Hairston’s apartment on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road.

According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records, Hairston pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and aggravated murder.

On April 28, the court granted the continuance of a scheduled trial until June 23, records show.

Hairston is represented by attorney Mark M. Hunt and the trial is assigned to common pleas court judge Colleen O’Donnell.

Hairston, whose address is listed as Rebecca Street in Columbus on court records, remained in custody at the Franklin County jail on May 11.

