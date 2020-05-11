Bexley police said a resident on the 600 block of Pleasant Ridge Avenue reported someone broke out the driver's-side window of a vehicle at 2:25 p.m. April 29 and stole a wallet.

In other reports from the Bexley police department:

* A resident on the 2700 block of Powell Avenue reported April 28 that three suspects stole items at 3:15 p.m. from an open attached garage.

* A resident on the 700 block of Sheridan Avenue reported someone entered her locked vehicle between 4 p.m. April 27 and 9:15 a.m. April 28 and stole a debit card. Later, two unauthorized purchases were made using the card, reports said.

* Residents on the 700 block of Grandon Avenue reported items were stolen from their garage between 4:15 and 5:50 p.m. April 27.