After receiving updated health recommendations, the Dublin City Schools leaders have altered the schedule of graduation events for the district’s high school seniors.

The district will release a recorded video at 3 p.m. May 23 that will include student speakers and performances, according to a May 7 email to parents. The link will be on the district’s website, dublinschools.net, and its social-media channels.

At 1 p.m. May 24, seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a drive-thru procession at all three high schools in which they will cross an outdoor stage and receive their diplomas in person, according to the email. The event will incorporate social-distancing practices and is expected to to occur in phases over several hours.

Dublin Coffman High School has 493 expected graduates, Dublin Jerome High School has 483 and Dublin Scioto High School has 320, according to district spokesman Doug Baker.

The district previously had planned in-person graduation ceremonies in July.

The district adjusted its plan after receiving guidance from the Ohio Department of Education and Franklin County Public Health, Baker said.

The district no longer is moving forward with the initial plan for July, Baker said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Dublin for updates to this story.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah