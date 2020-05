A motor vehicle containing $5,000 worth of tools was reported stolen between 9 p.m. May 1 and noon May 2 from the 200 block of East Jenkins Avenue.

According to Columbus Police Division of Police incident reports, the owner said he had left his keys in the vehicle.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* Between 1 a.m. April 26 and 7:14 a.m. April 29, someone painted graffiti on a building on the 500 block of South Front Street.