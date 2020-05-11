Weather



Monday: Off and on showers, near record low temperatures. High of 45, low of 30.



Tuesday: Sunshine peeking out in the morning. High of 54, low of 35.



Virtual classes



PGSEO Physicians is offering free, virtual classes. Join in on Tuesday, May 12, at 5 p.m., for an online Medicare 101 session.



This is a great opportunity to stay mentally active, talk to others and learn about some of the best options for Medicare coverage.



You can check out all classes offered and register at www.trustedseniorcareadvantage.com/medicare-101-events/default.aspx or call 740-297-6107.



Meeting notice



Guernsey County Children Services Board will meet June 1, at 1 p.m., at the Children Services complex, located at 274 Highland Ave.



Let your blue light shine!



Law Enforcement Appreciation Weeks is May 10 - May 16. Guernsey County residents are encourage to light the night sky blue during this time to honor present law enforcement officers, as well as those who have died in the line of duty.



Change your home exterior lights to blue to show their support for all law enforcement personnel.



Scholastic Book Fair



Cambridge Intermediate School is hosting a virtual Scholastic Book Fair through May 18. Every purchase will benefit the school. To shop the book fair, visit https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/cambridgeintermediate or check the school’s Facebook page for a link.



Byesville road closure



The Village of Byesville reports a major road closing. South 2nd St. (SR 821) will be closed from May 11 through May 22 for a railroad crossing replacement project.



The project being conducted by Zemba Company crews and will be weather permitting. Detour signs will be posted.



• Suggested detour from the south is SR 313 to I-77 to SR 209



• Suggested detour from the north is SR 209 to I-77 to SR 313











Thought of the day



My soul is weary of my life.



Job 10:1