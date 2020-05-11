Grandview Heights Schools will lose $320,495 in state funding over the next two months due to budget cuts announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The amount represents 22% of the nearly $1.5 million in basic per-pupil state aid Grandview is anticipating for the entire 2020 fiscal year, which ends June 30, treasurer Beth Collier said.

"That's money we'll be losing between right now and the end of June," she said. "We expect additional reductions in state funding will take place in the new budget year."

State funding accounts for about 1.78% of Grandview Schools' $18 million operating budget, she said.

DeWine announced May 5 a reduction of about $300 million in basic state aid for K-12 schools as part of $775 million in budget cuts made to address the effects the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is having on state tax collections.

"It's important to understand that the cuts that have been made to school districts are not a flat percentage," Collier said.

The size of the reduction depends on a district's wealth, she said.

"The wealthier districts are seeing a larger reduction," Collier said.

Grandview Schools' projected revenue for the current fiscal year is about $21 million, including the $1.5 million in state funding it was slated to receive before the cuts were announced, she said. About $14.5 million comes from local property taxes, and about $3.5 million comes from the Grandview Yard development.

"We're in a better position than a lot of districts because we don't have to rely as much on state funding," Collier said.

Still, the loss of revenue equaling 1.78% of the district's operating budget is not insignificant, she said.

To help offset the immediate loss, the district will cancel all nonessential purchases through the end of June, Superintendent Andy Culp said.

It's likely the district will cancel its summer kids' club program, and if it does, it is likely the summer kids' club staff would be laid off, he said.

Spring supplemental contracts also will be reduced by 50%, and the district is not planning to add any full-time staff members for next school year, he said.

If a staff member leaves the district, every effort will be made to fill those duties with current personnel, Culp said.

The loss in state money applies only to operating revenue and does not affect the bond issue voters approved in November 2018 to fund the district's facilities project, he said.

