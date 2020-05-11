Grove City police responded three times April 28 to a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road where suspects were attempting to pick up laptop computers using fraudulent identification.

The first report came at 1:58 p.m. The store manager said a man presented a fraudulent Indiana identification card while attempting to pick up a computer. The man left the curbside pickup before receiving the laptop and left the fake identification behind, reports stated. The direction the man's vehicle was traveling was given to other officers, and the vehicle was stopped. The driver was identified as a 22-year-old Columbus man, according to reports.

The store manager told police he became suspicious because two out-of-state addresses were used to place the online order. He said the man presented a fraudulent identification with a different name and he knew the credit card number used for the purchase was likely stolen.

The suspect had two cellphones, and police took the phones so a search warrant could be obtained for them to continue the investigation, reports stated. The Columbus man was released pending the outcome of the investigation.

At 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the store on a report of a man and woman attempting to pick up a laptop computer after a fraudulent purchase.

An officer arrived as the pair attempted to leave and stopped their vehicle.

The store manager told police he became suspicious of this order because the buyer used an out-of-state address and the same person had used a different name and out-of-state address to purchase a similar item from another store location earlier that day. He said the female passenger in the vehicle used her identification to pick up the laptop and left the identification behind. The manager said he believed the pair used a stolen credit-card number to make the purchase.

The male suspect was identified as a 27-year-old Columbus man, and he was arrested on a felony charge of theft, reports stated. The charge was dismissed in an April 30 arraignment, according to Franklin County Municipal Court online records.

The female suspect had been released at the traffic stop. She told police the man told her he would pay her if she used her identification to pick up the laptop computer. She gave police her cellphone, and officers did not find information on the phone regarding purchasing laptop computers.

Officers responded a third time, at 4:24 p.m., to the store. In this case, a woman was attempting to pick up an online order for two laptops that had been placed three days earlier.

The store manager told police the woman had used a fraudulent Florida driver's license when she attempted to pick up the order and drove away without picking up the order. He said the store contacted the person whose name was on the order, and she confirmed she did not place the order, and the credit-card number that was used does not belong to her.

An officer stopped the suspect's vehicle and identified the woman as a 23-year-old Hilliard resident, reports stated.

The woman told police she knew the order was fraudulent. She said she had responded to a social-media advertisement in which someone else placed the order, and she was sent fraudulent identification and told where to pick up the order.

Police seized the woman's cellphone until a search warrant could be obtained. She was released pending additional investigation.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* Officers responded at 1:28 p.m. May 2 to the area of Stringtown and Hoover roads on a report of a man and woman arguing with a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver at a bus stop. As officers headed to the scene, the man reportedly punched a window on the bus, causing $800 in damage.

An officer found the two people walking on Stringtown Road near Gantz Road. He observed fresh blood on the male suspect's shirt and noticed his right hand was wrapped in cloth.

A COTA supervisor said COTA wanted to pursue charges. The man was issued a summons into Grove City Mayor's Court on a charge of criminal damaging.

* A juvenile resident at the Buckeye Ranch, 5665 Hoover Road, was charged with vandalism after a May 1 incident in which a magnetic door was damaged at the facility.

The ranch supervisor told police the juvenile rammed his body into the door just before noon, causing so much damage that the door would have to be replaced at a cost of about $12,000. The juvenile caused about $1,000 in damage to another magnetic door in an incident about a week earlier.

* A construction supervisor told police April 30 that building supplies were stolen from a house under construction on the 4300 block of Rishel Street. Total loss was $3,100, according to reports.

* An employee of an Arkansas company reported May 4 that several tools were stolen from his company truck while he was staying at a hotel on the 1600 block of Buckeye Place. The tools were valued at $2,800, reports stated. A passenger-side window was broken to gain entry to the truck.