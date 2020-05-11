Two cordless drills worth $150 were reported stolen between 2 and 2:20 p.m. April 20 from a residence on the 5000 block of Wyandot Place, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

A family member was accused of taking the two drills, and the owner told police she would prosecute if the tools were not returned, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Keys and a credit card were reported stolen at 4 p.m. April 24 from a vehicle parked on the 4900 block of Landview Court.

* A carton of cigarettes worth $80 was reported stolen at 9:20 p.m. April 23 from a business on the 3500 block of Main Street.

* A business on the 3900 block of Alton Darby Creek Road told police on April 27 that a check written for $600 was stolen between April 19 and 26.

* A 45-year-old man was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 12:20 a.m. April 28 on the 3700 block of Park Mill Run Drive.

An officer on patrol had observed a suspicious vehicle behind a business and contacted the occupants, the man and a 41-year-old woman, who said they were "dumpster diving," Litchfield said.

The officer discovered methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle.

The woman was wanted on warrants by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for theft, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.