The American Bowling Congress brought its 42nd-annual tournament to what is now the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave. in Columbus, from March 3 to May 12, 1942.

A record number of participants -- more than 5,000 teams and 28,000 individuals -- competed for $369,000 in prize money.

Construction of the 36 maple-and-pine alleys took 80 carpenters a month. After the competition, the alleys were dismantled within five days and the lumber sold.