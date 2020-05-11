A resident at 12:33 p.m. April 28 told the New Albany Police Department someone obtained access to his and his wife's debit card and used it at multiple locations.

The person spent about $700 using the debit card at multiple locations in Oakland, Michigan, according to the police report. The person also used the resident's Home Depot credit card for a $4,200 purchase in Michigan, the report said.

Someone also accessed the couple's bank information for fraudulent approval of a $50,000 automobile loan, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 32-year-old Westerville man was arrested for OVI, and he and a 22-year-old Indianapolis woman were cited for open container after officers were dispatched at 3:44 p.m. April 29 to the 7900 block of Bevelhymer Road on the report of a suspicious vehicle stopped with its headlights activated in a parking lot.

* Credit-card misuse in the amount of $573.13 was reported at 1:13 p.m. May 1 on the 200 block of East Main Street.

* A 33-year-old Lithopolis man was charged with operation without being in reasonable control of a vehicle and OVI after officers at 8:33 a.m. April 30 were dispatched to state Route 161 west of Kitzmiller Road on the report of a one-car accident. The man advised medics he had recently taken a prescription pain-relief pill.

* An attempted burglary was reported at 4:02 p.m. April 28 on the 5700 block of Zarley Street.

* A generator was reported stolen at 6:38 a.m. April 27 on the 9000 block of Smith's Mill Road North.