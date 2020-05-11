Merchandise valued at $129.99 was stolen from a business on the 8800 block of Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, according to a report filed at 9 p.m. May 2 with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Other recent county sheriff's reports include:

* A box of tools valued at $99 was ordered but never received on the 3990 block of Hampshire Avenue in Powell, according to a report filed at 4:54 p.m. April 27.

* Merchandise valued at $199.98 was reported stolen from a business on the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center, according to a report received at 4:08 p.m. April 24.

* A cellphone valued at $1,000 was either stolen or never arrived on the 2900 block of Sandhurst Drive in Lewis Center, according to a report received at 5:05 p.m. April 27.