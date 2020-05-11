Two new commissioners have been elected to the Clintonville Area Commission.

Brian Peifer was elected to represent District 2, and Brittany Boulton will represent District 5. The election was conducted via mail-in ballots, with votes counted May 2.

Incumbents David Vottero in District 1 (roughly bounded by Glen Echo Ravine on the south, Weber Road on the north, the railroad tracks between Indianola Avenue and Interstate 71 North on the east and High Street on the west) and B.J. White in District 9 (roughly from Morse Road north to the Worthington city limits and east of High Street) ran unopposed and were reelected to their seats. Results included votes counted as provisional ballots, according to CAC election committee chairwoman Ann Henkener.

"A provisional vote is from one of the ballots I sent out on Monday, April 27, which (was) after the official deadline, but was sent out because of the slowness of first class mail being delivered and lots of ballot request forms being stuck in the mail," Henkener said.

In District 2 (roughly from Glen Echo Ravine north to Orchard Lane, west of High Street to the Olentangy River), Peifer defeated Joshua Waller 23 votes plus one provisional to 1 vote to fill the seat currently held by Khara Nemitz, who didn't seek reelection.

Boulton earned 14 votes and 2 provisionals to Jessica Repack's 7 votes and 1 provisional in District 5 (roughly between Arden and Glenmont roads east of High Street). The seat had been vacant since the Feb. 21 resignation of Dana Bagwell.

In addition to getting fully up to speed on several redevelopment projects in her district, Boulton pointed to the possible effect on Columbus and Clintonville from funds made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as CARES, as an immediate concern.

"It was a very unique time to launch my first-ever campaign," Boulton said, crediting the community and Henkener's committee for working through challenges presented by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The May 2 deadline is an extension of the initial timeline, adjusted by the commission in response to the virus and subsequent public-health restrictions and guidelines.

Peifer said he has been in touch with Nemitz for guidance in prioritizing projects moving forward.

"I'm excited to be able to give a voice to the people in this district," he said.

"Clintonville has seen a lot of exciting redevelopment, and I'd like to see that continue to grow," Reback said

"I'd like to see that, when businesses move to Clintonville, we're able to maintain the character and unique vibe" of the neighborhood.

The new commissioners will be recognized at the CAC's regular June 4 meeting for any districts with no outstanding contested results or other complaints.

Henkener said she does not anticipate any appeals to the vote tally, but if there are any, they will be heard by the CAC at the June 4 meeting.

