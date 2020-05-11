Hundreds of new homes are coming to Waggoner Road in Reynoldsburg.

The city's planning commission May 7 unanimously approved a major site-plan application from M/I Homes of Central Ohio for 354 single-family homes.

The meeting was held via Zoom teleconference and livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

The development is planned for about 130 acres at 700, 704 and 706 Waggoner Road, near the intersection with Rodebaugh Road. The property is being annexed into the city from Truro Township.

City Council on March 23 unanimously approved a motion stating city services -- including water, sewer, police and parks -- will be available once the land is annexed. The motion is required under Ohio law as part of the annexation process.

Franklin County commissioners on April 21 unanimously approved the annexation. It next will go back to council for final approval, expected in June.

M/I will build its Smart Series product, allowing buyers to select from about 10 floorplans, in addition to interior and exterior finishes and options like three-car garages, according to plans submitted to the city in April.

Homes will range from 1,500 square feet to about 3,000 square feet, with prices ranging from $290,000 to $400,000.

"We're excited to be back in Reynoldsburg. It's been at least 15 years since we've been able to build in Reynoldsburg, so when this opportunity came available, ... we were ecstatic about it," said Josh Barkan, M/I Homes vice president of land. "We think we have a tremendous opportunity to deliver a product that is desperately needed in the region."

M/I will finish engineering and surveying work this year, with plans to break ground next spring.

The new community will be called Spring Hill Farms, a nod to the site's agricultural past.

A few dozen homes should be complete by end of 2021, so homeowners could close on the properties and move in during the first half of 2022, Barkan said.

It will take about five years to fully construct the community, he said.

About 38 acres will be set aside for passive green space and recreation uses including trails, picnic shelters and playgrounds. Other features include nearly 100 street lights, cluster mailboxes and three retention ponds.

An entrance to the community is planned off Waggoner Road, with an entry sign and landscaping including over 600 shrubs, trees and perennials.

The community will have a homeowners association.

It marks the second housing project to be approved since the city overhauled its 50-year-old zoning code earlier this year.

Approved in March by council, the new zoning code includes two types of zoning related to housing: suburban residential (SR) and residential medium (RM).

Spring Hill Farms will be zoned SR, which allows for traditional single-family homes with off-street parking.

Commission member Steven Hicks said Spring Hill Farms implements some of the best parts of the new zoning code, including diverse home styles and increasing green space.

"There's more open space in this development than what we see in most other subdivisions. It's a project that fits with where single-family housing is going now -- the trend, or demand for smaller lots," Hicks said.

The planning commission also approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision.

Lots will range from 50 to 60 feet wide and 125 feet deep, according to plat documents.

The land is owned by the Rhoderick C. Griffin trust.

A white house and about 10 acres surrounding it will remain on the property of the trust, with the neighborhood built around it.

Planning documents, including landscaping, floor plan and home features, are online at http://reynoldsburgcityoh.iqm2.com/Citizens/.

