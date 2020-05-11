An Upper Arlington man's decision to visit a local park with a small child turned out to be a bad one after he was charged for disorderly conduct and child endangerment.

According to police reports, the man was charged about 9 p.m. May 2 after he allegedly was seen pushing a small child in a stroller in Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Road, at 7:30 p.m. that day.

According to witnesses, the man was unsteady on his feet while he pushed the child in the stroller.

Police reportedly tracked the man to his residence on the 2100 block of Pinewood Road. He received the two charges after police allegedly found him to be "highly intoxicated and unable to care for himself or the child."

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A woman on the 1400 block of Lane Avenue reported between April 22 and April 27, someone used her personal information to withdraw $1,437 from an online bank account.

* A 44-year-old man described by police as homeless was given a trespassing warning after allegedly sleeping overnight in a man's backyard on the 3800 block of Criswell Drive.

The victim said he approached the man at 9:52 a.m. April 29 and told him to leave, and the suspect left the area. According to reports, police found the man walking near the intersection of Kenny Road and Highland Drive, and after admitting he slept in the victim's backyard overnight, he was warned he could face charges if he returned to the property.

* A 63-year-old Upper Arlington man was charged with allowing an animal at large after his dog allegedly entered a woman's yard on the 3400 block of Henderson Road between 5 and 5:05 p.m. April 28 and attacked the woman's dog.

The attack reportedly resulted in the suspect's dog being injured and undergoing emergency surgery, at a cost of $5,000.

* A city of Upper Arlington employee reported someone used green paint to write "Weed is OK" on a shelter house at Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Road, as well as "Where (sic) Your Mask Or We All Die" on a picnic table and nearby multiuse path. The incident is believed to have occurred overnight April 28.

* A man on the 1900 block of Glenn Avenue reported the theft of $2,000 in cash and jewelry, valued together at $8,660, between 1 and 8 p.m. April 16.

* An automobile repair and maintenance shop on the 3500 block of Riverside Drive reported the theft of vehicle parts and accessories, together valued at $10,000, from a business storage container. No time or date was provided for the incident, but it was entered into the UAPD log April 28.