Whitehall police officers arrested a 29-year-old Upper Arlington man for possession of drug paraphernalia and a 35-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property at 11:35 a.m. May 1 on the 4200 block of East Main Street.

The man arrested for receiving stolen property was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to police reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A 23-year-old Columbus man was arrested for obstructing official business and a 31-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 1:05 a.m. May 3 on the 500 block of Elaine Road.

* A 26-year-old Columbus man was arrested for criminal damaging at 11:10 p.m. May 5 on the 1000 block of Fountain Lane.

* Burglaries were reported at 7:25 a.m. April 29 on the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 11:55 p.m. April 29 on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road; at 4:05 a.m. April 30 on the 800 block of Bernhard Road; and at 8:55 a.m. April 30 on the 4600 block of East Main Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 6:20 p.m. April 29 on the 4300 block of East Main Street; and at 2:10 a.m. April 30 on the 1000 block of Irongate Lane.

* Thefts were reported at 2:20 p.m. May 1 on the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 4:45 p.m. May 1 on the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 1:30 p.m. May 4 on the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 2:35 p.m. May 4 on the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 6:10 p.m. May 4 on the 4500 block of Saint Anthony Lane; and at 2:05 p.m. May 6 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street.

* Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 8:30 p.m. May 2 on the 200 block of Barkley Place West; at 9:15 p.m. May 3 at East Main Street and Elaine Road; and at 9:35 p.m. May 4 on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard. In each instance, no physical evidence or suspects immediately were identified, according to reports.