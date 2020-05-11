Two men were arrested at 5:40 p.m. April 30 at Huntley and East Dublin-Granville roads after an incident involving paintball guns, according to a Worthington Division of Police incident report.

Worthington officers were dispatched to the area of Huntley Road on a suspicion of two men carrying assault-style rifles.

Meanwhile, Columbus Division of Police officers responded to an incident on Busch Boulevard regarding a large group of people with paintball guns, just east of the Worthington officers' location.

The Worthington officers were at a shopping plaza on Huntley Road when they noticed a paint-splattered vehicle, which was pulled over at a traffic light. A man was seen placing what appeared to be a gun – later determined to be one of the paintball guns – in the backseat.

The two men were arrested by the Worthington officers and then taken into custody by Columbus officers for incidents that occurred in Columbus, the report said. The report did not list a specific crime.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* Between midnight April 24 and 5 p.m. April 28, an employee of a business on the 6500 block of Proprietors Road allegedly stole $1,546 worth of tires using a company account.

* Between 10:37 p.m. April 26 and 7 p.m. April 27, 15 prescription pills went missing from a nursing home and rehabilitation center on the 6800 block of North High Street.