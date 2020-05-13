Wednesday

May 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM


CEDARVILLE -- Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 2 with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration.

This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held Homecoming Weekend on October 2-3, with full regalia.

Anna DeFilippo from Saint Clairsville,OH, Graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Jacob Ratliff from Saint Clairsville,OH, Graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

