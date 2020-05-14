Two motorists were treated at Southeastern Med Wednesday for injuries suffered in a pair of unrelated accidents on Cambridge area roadways.



Scot Edgerton, 58, of Marietta, was transported by United Ambulance to the Cambridge hospital following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70, and Jasminarenee E. Davis, 25, Cambridge, was taken to Southeastern Med following a two-vehicle collision on Highland Avenue in the city.



Both victims were treated in the emergency department and later released from the hospital, according to a nursing supervisor.



The driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident in Cambridge was not injured.



According to the State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Nissan Versa driven by Edgerton was traveling east on Interstate 70 at approximately 11:30 a.m. when a rear tire blew causing the driver to the lose control of the vehicle. The Versa traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete bridge wall before coming to rest.



Cambridge firefighters assisted at the scene near mile post 178 along with United Ambulance.



The heavily-damaged Nissan was towed from the scene.



No citations were issued, according to a patrol sergeant with the Cambridge post.



The second accident investigated by the Cambridge Police Department at 1:40 p.m. occurred at the intersection of Highland and Gomber avenues.



Police reported a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Davis was traveling east on Gomber Avenue when she failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and entered Highland Avenue where the car was struck by a southbound Ford Escape driven by William H. LePage, 67, of Cambridge.



Following the collision, the Cavalier traveled off the side of the roadway and came to rest in the yard outside a Gomber Avenue residence.



Cambridge firefighters and United Ambulance personnel extricated Davis from the heavily-damaged Cavalier by non-mechanical means. She was then transported by United to Southeastern Med.



The Ford Escape sustained moderate damage.