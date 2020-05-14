100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The Hykon Manufacturing Company of Alliance was incorporated with starting capital of $100,000. The company — incorporated by Alliance’s H.J. Hick, E.T. Conrad, W.C. Alcorn, R.C. Hopkins and Canton’s Harry Frease — had been in operation at a plant in the 100 block of East State Street for 18 months, producing automobile accessories and electrical boring machines. After the capacity of the plant was doubled, it was decided to incorporate the company. The plant had 16 workers and that was expected to double.



— The Alliance Buick Company, under the management of R.M. Berg, formerly of the Ohio Buick Company at Cleveland, had moved the entire Alliance operation from an old location on Market Street to a new building at Prospect and Freedom Avenue. The sales department was to be managed by W.I. Long.



— It was noted that Frank Serretti, not Frank Carretta, had been attacked by an unknown man. The names were inadvertently confused in the first report.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Mrs. Frank T. Williams, of Alliance, received the best Mother’s Day gift she would ever get when it was reported that her son, 1st Lt. Robert D. Williams, an airman listed as missing over Austria since Feb. 7, had been a prisoner of war and that it was presumed that he had been returned to military control.



— Alliance’s Sgt. Henry Brenner, a member of the Air Glider Infantry who had been listed as missing in action over Belgium since Jan. 4, wrote his family stating that he was now in British-United States hands and therefore well and safe.



—Considerable loss was reported at the Damascus Post Office when it was discovered that the safe had been blown and loot taken either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Post office money and stamps as well as cash and checks belonging to H.O. Stanley, in whose store the post office was located, had been taken in the heist.



— Sebring’s 1st Lt. Ralph Pinkerton was one of three Ohioans serving with a Corsair squadron of the Second Marine Air Wing that shot down six Japanese planes on Okinawa.



— Alliance’s David Campbell, a junior at Muskingum majoring in history and planning to enter the ministry, was to play the leading male role in "Quality Street," the annual junior play.



— Sebring’s Ruth Ann McClure, who had transferred from Mount Union to Fenn College in Cleveland, had been unanimously elected president of the sophomore class at her new school.



— Alliance’s Francis T. Gulling, serving as an aerial gunner on a B-29 Superfortress based on Tinian, was promoted to sergeant.



— More details were reported on the three Alliance victims of a crash on Route 62 near Route 44 reported a day earlier. Perry Arthur Borton, 33, lived in the 1500 block of South Liberty Avenue and had worked as a grinder at Transue and Williams Steel Forging. He was survived by his wife, Dora Elizabeth; and two daughters, Bonnie Lou and Goldie Lee. Walter Willam Coppock, 35, had also lived in the 1500 block of South Liberty Avenue and was a welder at Transue and Williams. A U.S. Army veteran from 1924-27, he was survived by his wife, Jane; and two daughters, Marsha and Joyce. Ugo Polinori, 30, lived in the 800 block of DeVine Street and was a grocery clerk employed by his father, Ulisse Polinori. He was survived by his wife, Jennie; two daughters, Novella and Mary; and a son, William.



50 AND 25 YEARS AGO



(1970 and 1995)



(NOTE: Material for the month of May for these years was not accessed from microfilm files at Rodman Public Library prior to its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.)